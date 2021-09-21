Where does Luis Gil’s command go?

The Blue Jays need the best from pretty much their entire roster this week, but in particular their veterans need to step up and lead the way for their young teammates. One of the things that I love about big league baseball is that it’s truly a team effort to be successful. It’s wonderful if you have Mike Trout and/or Shohei Ohtani on your roster, but it’s not enough unless the rest of the supporting cast is there. Thankfully the Blue Jays have a nice mix of talent on their roster, but a good portion of their core is still relatively inexperienced at this stage of their careers.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO