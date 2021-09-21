Where does Luis Gil’s command go?
Perhaps no single player has summed up the agony and the ecstasy of the 2021 season better than Luis Gil. He came up as a 23-year-old to plug a hole in a COVID-depleted rotation, didn't give up a run in his first three starts, and has been far, far less effective in the following three. He's striking out 30 percent of the batters he faces, a terrific mark from a guy who was in High-A last time there was a full MiLB season, but he's walking 15 percent, a big reason why despite his shiny 3.07 ERA, more predictive stats like FIP and xFIP are less rosy.
