AEW Announces Two New Tour Dates In Kansas City & Minneapolis

No, this isn’t a Charles Dickens novel, but I figured it was a clever title so work with me here. Professional wrestling, for as much as it’s parsed and debated online, is still rather simplistic at its foundation. It’s a theoretical athletic competition and within the sport there are narratives that play out. The aspects of storytelling are the same across the board because in any genre of entertainment, the narrative is based on the emotional investment into the key figures of the story. Of course, heroes vs. heels is the easiest story to be told because there are heroes and heels in real life so the narrative translates to an audience. Mr. Rogers vs. OJ Simpson will have all of Fred’s neighbors cheering him to victory.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO