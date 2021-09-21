CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Announces Two New Tour Dates In Kansas City & Minneapolis

By Jozef Kostecki
 8 days ago

AEW announced on Tuesday the locations and dates for two of their upcoming TV tapings. First up, the company will be heading to Independence, MO for the November 3rd episode of Dynamite, with the show set to air from the Cable Dahmer Arena. Following that show, AEW will head to Minneapolis for the first time as they air an episode of Rampage from the Target Center. The Rampage show will air on Friday, November 12th.

