Is it crazy to think that the New York Yankees‘ rotation could be their biggest strength as they push for the playoffs over the next two weeks?. We know what Gerrit Cole is going to deliver every five days. Nestor Cortes has been the epitome of consistent as the No. 2. Outside of a Sept. 10 start against the Mets, Jordan Montgomery hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start since mid-June. Even Corey Kluber threw six shutout innings on Friday.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO