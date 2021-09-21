CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Your View: We are losing our country

Daily Independent
 8 days ago

It is not an understatement that our country is in grave condition. There are so many groups in America today that want to destroy our great nation. These groups are Radical Left people who have the agenda to destroy us. First, they glorify a lifelong criminal and now they want to vilify our police force. Now I ask you is this a good, sound thing to do? We are a nation that believes in law and order, and defunding or abolishing our police is not in our best interest. The Left wants to abolish Ice as well. How insane is this?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

