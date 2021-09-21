Yankees prospects: Final week of the regular season review
The minor league regular season have wrapped up at every level except for the Dominican Summer League. The Yankees top-four affiliates won three division titles and Triple-A Scranton finished second in their division. Due to the modified playoff format that was put in place due to COVID concerns, only Triple-A Scranton and Low-A Tampa will play in the playoffs. That does not diminish the great seasons had across the system by numerous individual prospects and the minor league teams as a whole.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0