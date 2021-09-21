Yankees prospects: Final week of the regular season review

It all comes down to these six games for the Yankees. From the miserable low ebb of an estimated 24 percent chance to make the playoffs back on July 16 to a season-high 98 percent chance on Aug. 27 to where it stands through 156 games: The Yankees begin Tuesday in the first wild-card spot, a game up on the Red Sox in the second wild card, two games up on the Blue Jays — meaning they’re two games from sliding out of the postseason — as they head to Toronto for a crucial three-game series. They close the regular season with three home games against the dreaded Rays.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO