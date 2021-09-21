CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey County, KY

Trail Town announces new trail, trees

By Benjamin Boersma
caseynews.net
 9 days ago

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm (Updated: September 21, 12:01 pm) The Liberty/Casey County Trail Town Task Force announced the completion of another trail last Wednesday. At their regular meeting Sept. 15, director Heather Cundiff told members that, with the last bit of mapping complete, the Shut In Road Trail was ready to be added to the team’s trail list. They also approved plans to add some trees at the Central Kentucky Ag/Expo Center Loop and considered putting up some birdhouses along the trails.

