Top Air Force officer’s plan to ‘accelerate change or lose’ is picking up speed, one year in

A first F-5 Tiger II is now at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to begin testing a fleet-wide upgrade that will radically overhaul the aggressor jets. As the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps set about overhauling their in-house red air adversary fleets, the first of three F-5N Tiger II aggressor aircraft set to undergo testing as part of a major upgrade program for the type arrived recently at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. The improved F-5Ns will be better suited to replicate more advanced aerial threats and do so more reliably and safely. In the process, the Navy and Marine Corps are leveraging some of the capabilities that contractor red air providers have already introduced to the veteran F-5.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO