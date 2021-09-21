CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How RB Tony Pollard Fits in Cowboys’ Offense

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Pollard has carved out a role in the Cowboys’ offense to complement Ezekiel Elliott. Mark Dominik and Jordan Palmer break it down.

Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard vs. Eagles: 'It's a Brotherhood,' say Cowboys

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys' choice at running back? They're choosing to not make a choice. “It’s a brotherhood,” said Ezekiel Elliott of sharing some of the load with Tony Pollard. “Every week we all got the same goal - win football games.''. For the Dallas Cowboys, especially on "Monday...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tony Pollard, Rondale Moore, Alexander Mattison (2021)

That beautiful, unblemished fantasy football roster didn’t last long. It was only a matter of time before injuries contaminated your team. A brutal Week 2 saw many relevant players leave with ailments that could alter the fantasy landscape. Read Skyler Carlin’s recap of Sunday’s most significant injuries to determine which players need monitoring throughout the week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones: We have an outstanding situation with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

Running back Tony Pollard had a big game for the Cowboys in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Pollard ran 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards in the 20-17 victory. Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott got 18 touches and scored a touchdown in the game as well, which led team owner Jerry Jones to say on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the backfield is a “great asset” to the team.
NFL
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jordan Palmer
Yardbarker

ESPN's Booger McFarland: Ezekiel Elliott isn't Cowboys' best RB

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland offered a bold opinion about Ezekiel Elliott on Monday night. McFarland, who is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show, was talking about the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys narrowly escaped the Chargers 20-17 in Week 2, thanks to some help from the refs. Elliott received more...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Cowboys' Week 2 Win

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has gone from fantasy handcuff to possibly a lot more thanks to a big showing in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' clear-cut starter at running back since being drafted in 2016, but he suddenly has to compete for touches thanks to the emergence of Pollard.
NFL
#Cowboys#American Football#Rb Tony Pollard Fits
editorials24.com

Best Fantasy Week 3 Waiver Pickups: Justin Fields gets his chance, Cordarrelle Patterson & Tony Pollard break out

We weren’t alone in this, but we’ve been advising to stash Justin Fields since before the season even began. While he is owned in roughly 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, he’s obviously also widely available. Here we are just a few games into the season, and Fields is headlining our top Week 3 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. It might be a little premature, but with Andy Dalton hurting, Fields could start having value as soon as next week (and so could Deshaun Watson…more on that later). Fields isn’t the only player replacing an injured QB (though he’s probably the only one worth picking up), and apparently QBs absorbed most of the bad injury luck, as few players at other positions look ready to ascend to starter status (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing). Sony Michel, JaMycal Hasty, and Peyton Barber took advantage of injuries to get more touches, but depending on the injury reports this week, they won’t be in high demand. In fact, two handcuff/committee backs, Tony Pollard and Cordarrelle Patterson, might be the best RB pickups.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Blogging The Boys

Tony Pollard was one of the most effective running backs in the NFL in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago and in the aftermath of it many people wondered why the team didn’t run the ball more. Collectively the Cowboys ran it 18 times against the Buccaneers with Ezekiel Elliott leading the way with 11 carries to his name. Tony Pollard chipped in three while Dak Prescott registered four.
NFL
Princeton Daily Clarion

Pollard

After Dak Prescott threw a career-high 58 pass attempts in a wild season opener on Sept. 9, would Ezekiel Elliott and the running game eat Sunday against the Chargers?
NFL
insidethestar.com

Sean’s Scout: Tony Pollard’s Usage Makes Cowboys Backfield Tandem Dangerous

Tony Pollard had a career game in week two against the Chargers, carrying 13 times for 109 yards. Both of these stats fall just short of career highs, with 14 carries in 2019 against Washington and 131 yards against the Rams earlier that same season. Pollard also caught three passes for 31 yards, his third best receiving game with the Cowboys.
NFL

