BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Kansas City Chiefs might have made it to the Super Bowl last year, but this year they didn’t make it past the Ravens in Sunday’s regular-season game. “All your drink coolers. All that we have car mats ravens dice barbecue sets pitch covers steering wheel covers purple wigs.” If you want it, they’ve got it at poor boys in Dundalk. All things purple to propel you through the season. Vaughn Huwes was at the game and gave credit where credit was due. “Most of our victories come from our defense oddly enough that’s where the interception came in that’s where...

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO