School board approves operations plan

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm (Updated: September 21, 12:01 pm) The Casey County Board of Education released an updated operations plan for the 2021-22 school year at their monthly meeting Sept. 13. While much of the plan is similar to last year’s plan, there are several changes for this year, including universal mask requirements on school grounds, a new test-to-stay option to shorten quarantines, and encouragements for students and staff to receive the vaccine.