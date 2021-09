KEARNEY — Dustin Behlmann loves babies. A few years ago, he dressed up as Santa Claus so babies could be photographed with him. That affection spills over to giving blood. In the past 10 years, Behlmann has donated 3 gallons of blood. His O positive blood type is CMV negative, which means he can give blood to newborns. Newborns cannot receive blood that is CMV positive, but Behlmann is one of the rare adults whose blood is CMV negative.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO