CDC to discuss Pfizer booster shots

By Alex Torres-Perez
WAAY-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC will meet with vaccine advisers Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the FDA's recommendation for Pfizer booster shots. FDA vaccine advisers voted to recommend third vaccine doses to people over 65 and those at high risk. However, that recommendation could change in the next few days. "Frankly, it's been...

www.waaytv.com

Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA for authorization to […]
HEALTH
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Pharmacies Offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Eligible Individuals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19. Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning. Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster. Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients. The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County vaccine clinics give out booster shots

Drive-thru vaccine clinics in Lauderdale County are now offering the Pfizer booster shot and third dose, and there is a difference. They started giving out Pfizer booster and Pfizer third-dose shots Monday. The county's two sites, one at First Baptist Center Star and the other at Cornerstone Church of Christ, are only doing Pfizer shots.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WZZM 13

Kent Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced that it is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday. This comes after the CDC recommended that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose, but the recommendation only applies to individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
KENT COUNTY, MI
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

On Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She breaks down the new data and explains what it all means.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering new, rosy predictions about the pandemic's end

Top brass at Moderna and AstraZeneca have recently offered rosy predictions about what's in store for the coronavirus. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated," Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, told the Swiss newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Reuters reported Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

