CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fisherman goes deep to catch record fish

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN6Yw_0c3sKABR00

Fishing far off the New Jersey coast in waters up to 1,000-feet deep, George Hanakis reeled up a 23-pound, 8-ounce gray tilefish that beat the state record by a mere four ounces, but it could also qualify as a world record. It’s all in the name.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife announced last week it had certified the gray tilefish as a state record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229GDz_0c3sKABR00

The gray tilefish measured 34 inches in length with a 25-inch girth.

Hanakis used 100-pound test of braided line to catch the bottomfish from Wilmington Canyon, located some 70 nautical miles off southern New Jersey. He was fishing aboard the 125-foot charter boat Jamaica, which strongly suggests using braided line since they fish in very deep water, up to 1,000 feet.

Interestingly, New Jersey recognizes only two species of tilefish for records: the gray and golden, according to Outdoor Life.

Outdoor Life explains how Hanakis’ fish could be a world record:

The gray tilefish is recognized as the blueline tilefish by the International Game Fish Association, and by other states such as Maryland. Both monikers for tilefish are for the same species, identified by scientists as Caulolatilus microps.

This name difference and proper species identification may prove significant for Hanakis’ N.J. state record, since IGFA currently recognizes the all-tackle record for the blueline tilefish species as 23 pounds 4 ounces. The current world-record tilefish was caught off New Jersey by Mark Milici in May 2015.

Outdoor Life reports that if Hanakis submits paperwork of his state-record catch to the IGFA as a blueline tilefish, his fish “likely could be a new all-tackle IGFA record for the species.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Herald

Gloversville man catches rare fish

LAKE GEORGE — Mark Clemente of Gloversville caught and released a lake trout in Lake George the first week of September. The leucistic lake trout was quite a shocker to see when it came out from under the boat. It looked like a giant goldfish. It was just 23 inches, and he would guess in the 5-pound range. It was a very healthy, very chunky laker in every way except color. It was in great shape and went back to the bottom like a rocket when Clemente released him. Clemente used a homemade flutter spoon. He caught it in the south basin of Lake George along with eight other lakers that day. A biologist at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation looked into it and says this is considered reduced color pigmentation, called leucistic. It’s very rare.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Vice

This Fisherman Struck Gold With a Catch Worth Millions

When fisherman Chandrakant Tare took his boat out to sea on August 28 – the first time since the monsoon fishing ban that began in June – he had no idea he would return home a millionaire. Becky Ferreira. With a crew of 10 other fishermen, Tare pulled out to...
HOBBIES
WLNS

Man catches 890-pound sturgeon officials say was 100 years old

BRITISH COLUMBIA (CBS) – A retired NHL goalie reeled in an 11-foot, 6-inch sturgeon on a fishing trip that might be a new world record. Pete Peeters – who played for 15 years – was fishing when he brought in the fish weighing about 890 pounds. He says he and his partners wrestled with it for nearly 30 minutes before getting it in the boat.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing#New Jersey#Fisherman#Jamaica#Tilefish#Outdoor Life#Igfa
Killeen Daily Herald

BOB MAINDELLE: Catching the largest freshwater fish in North America

In last week’s column I described the first of two days’ worth of fishing my wife and I partook in during our visit to Oregon to see a multitude of waterfalls and, in so doing, cross an item off my wife’s bucket list. That first trip, taken with professional fishing...
PETS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angler fishing for carp lands pending world-record catfish

A Connecticut angler has shattered the state record for white catfish and Ben Tomkunas’ catch also is a pending world record. “This was a tough one to verify as Channel Cats and White Cats, especially when so large, look very similar,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife stated last week on Facebook. “With multiple sets of expert eyes, we confirm the new state record.”
HOBBIES
PennLive.com

That’s a big fish: Man catches (and eats) catfish that could set world record

A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten. Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet. Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds.
ANIMALS
740thefan.com

Angler ties state record for catch-and-release muskie

The DNR certified a 57 1/4 inch muskie caught July 23 on Lake Vermilion by Todd Kirby of Hudson, Wisconsin as tied with a 2019 muskie also caught on Lake Vermilion. With two Vermilion Lake muskies now tied for the state record, this well-known water body continues to prove itself as a top muskie fishing destination. Kirby had fished the lake a handful of times and was familiar with small pockets that muskie seem to inhabit.
HOBBIES
98online.com

White catfish catch shatters state, and maybe, world record

(From AP) A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten. Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet (about a meter). Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds (5.76 kilograms).
FACEBOOK
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

NJ Restaurant Owner Catches Record-Breaking Sized Fish

New Jersey may hold the new record for the 'world’s largest fish!' Restaurant owner, George Hanakis of Perth Amboy caught a 23 pound, 8-ounce gray tilefish on September 1st. The fish measured 34 inches long and 25 inches wide, beating the previous state record by four ounces. The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife has officially recognized the fish as a new state record.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Minnesota

Mille Lacs Lake Ends ‘Catch-And-Release Only’ Walleye Fishing Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the state’s most popular walleye lakes has ended it’s “catch-and-release only” season. Being allowed to keep walleye on Lake Mille Lacs has been a debate in previous years, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources co-managing the lake with Chippewa bands that have treaty rights. Beginning Thursday, anglers will be able to take home one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one walleye over 28 inches long. For some time guides and business owners were worried about the health of the walleye and number of walleye in the lake, but many WCCO talked with said those numbers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theridgewoodblog.net

NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife has Officially Certified a New State Record Saltwater Fish Catch

Perth Amboy NJ, the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife has officially certified, and is pleased to announce, the catch of a new state record saltwater fish. George Hanakis of Perth Amboy reeled in the new state record Gray Tilefish on September 1, 2021. The fish weighed in at 23 pounds, 8 ounces, eclipsing the previous state record by 4 ounces and measured 34” in length with a girth of 25”. George was bottom fishing from the boat, Jamaica, captained by Howard Bogan, Jr. They were located in Wilmington Canyon when he caught the tilefish with a Shimano Terez rod, a Gamakatsu lure and a Daiwa reel with 100-pound test braided line.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Field & Stream

6-Year-Old Catches Potential IGFA Smallfry Record Tripletail

Six-year-old Alabaman Mirabella O’Brien caught a 16-pound, 5-ounce tripletail that was nearly as big as her last month. The fish is currently a pending IGFA Female Smallfry record for the species. She hooked and reeled the fish to the boat all by herself, which is an impressive feat for such a young angler. Mirabella had some good coaching while she fought the big fish. She was with her dad, Jay O’Brien, who’s a well-known charter captain with Irish Wake Fishing. The duo was out on a “daddy-daughter” fishing trip off of Alabama’s Gulf Coast. O’Brien says Mirabella has been fishing since she was two.
HOBBIES
hometownfocus.us

Record-breaking fish caught near Iron Range this summer

Anglers over the summer caught and released a new Minnesota state record northern pike and tied the record for muskellunge. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced September 8 that the agency certified the state catch-and-release record northern pike, a 46.25-inch fish caught June 19 on Basswood Lake by Brecken Kobylecky, a 15-year-old from Geneva, Illinois. The previous record was a 45.25-inch northern pike caught on the Rainy River in 2018.
MINNESOTA STATE
bassmaster.com

Nation angler catches state record smallmouth

Since about 2008, South Dakota angler Troy Diede has come to love what Lake Oahe has to offer, calling it his favorite lake in his home state. Now, the expansive Missouri River reservoir represents one of the most impressive accomplishments of Diede’s fishing career. On July 16, during practice for...
HOBBIES
fox8live.com

Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – An angler in Massachusetts was shocked after he hauled in a freaky-looking fish. With a mouth full of fangs, beady black eyes, and a body covered in slippery slime, this was quite the haul for Mike Powell. “I didn’t know how to fight it, because this...
HOBBIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy