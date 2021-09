Apple CEO Tim Cook once again made it clear that he is not happy with those who work at Apple and have a side hustle selling leaked information to those who pass these secrets on to Twitter tipsters and others. Cook wrote an email to employees last week and naturally, that missive leaked. Read by The Verge, Cook said in the email that Apple is doing "everything in our power to identify those who leaked" and he also stated that "people who leak confidential information do not belong" at Apple.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO