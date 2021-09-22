Texas Governors: Series II by former State Sen. Carl Parker

In 1962, the year I was first elected to the Legislature, John Connally was elected governor in a very close Democratic Primary. He succeeded by narrowly defeating a young candidate named Don Yarborough. Connally, with his good looks and handsome demeanor looked the part of a governor. Ability to perform is a great benefit in the political arena. He majored in drama while at the University of Texas undergraduate school which served him well. He went on to law school and became a lawyer for several very wealthy families in the Fort Worth area, then joined the John Kennedy administration as Secretary of the Navy.