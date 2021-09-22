CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore IPO market's prospects brighten but no quick fix in sight

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's move to launch new funds to support startups will help companies seeking IPOs, though it could take years before Singapore Exchange (OTC:SPXCY) might become a centre for regional tech listings, according to market players. Despite shaping up as one of Asia's leading finance hubs, Singapore has...

www.investing.com

#Singapore Exchange#Ipos#Startup#Reuters#Spxcy#Malaysian#Indonesian#Thai#Southeast Asian#Razer#Golden Gate Ventures
