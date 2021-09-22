Gundy happy with offensive line performance, but knows harder challenges await them

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren ran the ball 32 times for 218 yards with two touchdowns behind an OSU offensive line against Boise State that Cowboy coach Mike Gundy is their best five when everbody is healthy – which has been an issue to start the season.

Mike Gundy showered praise upon his offensive line after two weeks of disappointment in play from the men in the trenches.

Oklahoma State’s running game finally found a spark against Boise State on Saturday – after averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

“They played good. They blocked effectively, and got hat on hat and allowed our back to make some cuts,” Gundy said Monday after going back over the game film. “We had several times in that game where our backs are up in the line of scrimmage and are hitting air – the way it used to be around here. And so now, each week, or from here on out, basically, it’s going to be more difficult.”

The biggest benefactor of the improved blocking was Jaylen Warren, who got his first opportunity to start for Oklahoma State since transferring from Utah State this past offseason.

And it didn’t take him long to show out, either.

On his second carry of the game – which was the first play of OSU’s second offensive drive down 10-0 – Warren broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run. He didn’t stop there, though, finishing the game with 218 yards rushing on 32 carries with two scores.

“It’s electric, especially when you have a kid that can just make one cut and do what he did – going off for 75 yards,” Cowboy offensive lineman Josh Sills said Tuesday. “... It’s a huge relief for us knowing that it makes our job up front a lot easier that all we have to do is just get on guys and cover them up.”

The big men in the trenches did get a boost with Hunter Woodard finally healthy enough to play.

Woodard was projected to start the season at right guard for the Cowboys, but injuries prevented him from suiting up in the season opener and sidelined him against Tulsa (though he was suited up).

He finally made his debut against the Broncos, getting the start at right guard.

“He played good, he was a co-player of the game, that’s how well he played on offense,” Gundy said of Woodard. “It’s hard for an offensive lineman to be a co-player of the game, because people just don’t watch that much and get credit like they do in skill kids, but he was a co-player of the game – played really well.”

The return of Woodard, coupled with other tweaks along the line – such as moving Cole Birmingham to left tackle – may have given Oklahoma State its best offensive line combination thus far this season.

“If all these guys that were playing are back playing (at practice) Tuesday, then that’ll be the best that we’ve been so far,” Gundy said Monday.

But Gundy is also looking at the weekend performance with a bit of a reality check.

As Oklahoma State now shifts toward Big 12 Conference play starting this week with a home game against Kansas State, the head man foresees tougher competition for his offensive line than they faced in Boise, Idaho.

“I mean, Boise is a good team, but their depth is not going to be what it is in this conference,” Gundy said. “This conference can run backups out there and still be pretty effective. So each week, it gets more difficult for us to be effective rushing the football. That’s why it’s so important that we somehow find a way to do it with where we’re at throwing the ball right now.”

Some of the struggles with throwing the ball – with only 82 yards passing against Boise State – has to do with the mounting injuries at receiver.

Oklahoma State’s receivers were so thin by the end of the game Saturday, that they had to call upon true freshman walk-on Cale Cabbiness to collect the final first down to clinch the win.

And while the receivers manage injuries, practice reps and gain in-game experience, it may lead to quarterback Spencer Sanders lending his legs a little more to help the run game. Against Boise State, Sanders rushed the ball 15 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s explosive, he’s dangerous when he runs, so he needs to run the ball,” Gundy said of his signal caller. “We don’t ever want to get him hit. We always try to minimize the blow, but there’s just times that he has to do that based on the scheme we see. So he’s got to be able to carry the ball, he’s got to be able to rush the football.”