Legal Notice Olathe City

Public notice is hereby given that the City of Olathe, Kansas will hold a public hearing in the City Hall council chambers at 100 E. Santa Fe Street, in Olathe, Kansas, on Monday, October 4, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m., regarding the proposed issuance by the City of qualified 501(c)(3) revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $30,000,000, the proceeds of which will be used for purposes of (1) refunding all or a portion of the outstanding Senior Living Facility Revenue Bonds (Catholic Care Campus, Inc.), Series 2015B, the proceeds of which were used to finance or refinance the costs of buildings, building improvements, equipment, furnishings and various other capital expenditures, including without limitation construction of assisted living units, memory support assisted living units and skilled nursing beds, renovation of existing common areas and support areas, and refinancing the initial construction of the Santa Marta retirement community, all of which financed or refinanced facilities owned, leased and operated by Catholic Care Campus, Inc. d/b/a Santa Marta at its campus, the primary address for which is 13800 W. 116th Street in Olathe, Kansas, and (2) paying certain costs of issuing the Bonds.