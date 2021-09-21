🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State coach Chris Brown, running back Adrian Soto and defensive back Jhimon Preston talked with the media Tuesday ahead a week four matchup with Missouri Southern.hayspost.com
Fort Hays State coach Chris Brown, running back Adrian Soto and defensive back Jhimon Preston talked with the media Tuesday ahead a week four matchup with Missouri Southern.hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0