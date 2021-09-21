🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference

WICHITA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team outlasted Newman in five sets Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25), taking the second, third and fifth sets to secure its second conference victory of the season (23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13). The Tigers are now 8-5 on the year and 2-2 in league action, while Newman is now 5-5 overall and 1-3 in MIAA play.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO