Hays, KS

🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference

Hays Post
Hays Post
 7 days ago
Fort Hays State coach Chris Brown, running back Adrian Soto and defensive back Jhimon Preston talked with the media Tuesday ahead a week four matchup with Missouri Southern.

Hays Post

⚽ FHSU's Gammelvind named GAC/MIAA Defender of the Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State defender Jonathan Gammelvind was named GAC/MIAA Defender of the Week on Tuesday for his efforts in Fort Hays State's 3-1 win over Rogers State last weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. Gammelvind played all 90 minutes of the contest against the Hillcats in a battle of...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Mills, Krob pace Tigers men at MSSU Fall Invitational

MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. – Fort Hays State men's golf placed 10th out of 18 teams competing at the MSSU Fall Invitational held at the Shangri-La Country Club, a par-72 layout. Maddux Mills and Parker Krob tied for 21st individually to lead the Tigers, both at 5-over par overall after three rounds of play.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Tiger women third, Brasser fifth at OBU Invitational

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Fort Hays State women's golf turned in a third-place performance at the Oklahoma Baptist Fall Invitational held at the Shawnee Country Club, a par-72 course. Morgan Brasser led the Tiger effort by tying for fifth individually at 13-over par overall (157). After an opening round of 80,...
SHAWNEE, OK
Preston, KS
Hays, KS
Kansas Sports
Missouri State
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

🏈Schoenthaler named Ellis head coach

ELLIS – Ellis Athletic Director Derek Schoenthaler has been named head high school football coach for the rest of the season. USD 388 Ellis Schools Superintendent Corey Burton confirmed Schoenthaler's appointment in an email to Monday. Schoenthaler, takes over for coach James Johnston after his resignation last week. Ellis is...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Monarchs go 3-0 in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG - The 8th-ranked TMP-Marian volleyball teams won all three of the matches at the Phillipsburg Quad Tuesday. The Monarchs defeated Smith Center, who was ranked second in 2A, 14-15, 25-20, 26-24 then defeated the host Panthers 16-25, 25-10, 25-19. They closed the night with a win over Russell. The...
PHILLIPSBURG, KS
Hays Post

⚽ HHS boys defeat Junction City

JUNCTION CITY - The Hays High boys soccer team picked up their third win of the season Tuesday, defeating Junction City 5-2. The Indians improve to 3-5-1 on the season. They host Liberal in a Western Athletic Conference contest on Thursday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hays Post

🎾 Norton wins HHS Invitational

HAYS - Norton won Monday's Hays High Invitational. The Blue Jays scored 19 points, 19 less than second place Scott City. Victoria was third followed by the Hays High Gold and Hays High Maroon. Hays High’s Morgan Shorb went 3-1 and finished second in No. 1 Singles. The Indians No....
HAYS, KS
Chris Brown
Hays Post

🏈 K-State QB unlikely to play vs Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, even though he is making progress from a knee injury that he sustained in an early victory over Southern Illinois. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says Thompson remains on target to return against...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

⛳ Monarch girls win Hoisington Invite

BARTON COUNTY - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team won Monday's Hoisington Invitational held at the Lake Barton Golf Course. The Monarchs shot a 208 in the nine-hole event and tied with host Hoisington. Plainville’s Corbyn Marquess won the individual title with a 37. Teammate Emily Stamper was part of a...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

⚾Indians beat Royals in last home game before name change

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before they become the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue in 2022 with a new identity. Amed Rosario homered, drove in three runs and had four hits...
MLB
Hays Post

🏈 Big second quarter propels TIgers to win at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. – Fort Hays State moved back to level overall at 2-2 with a 42-21 win at Missouri Southern on Saturday (Sept. 25). The Tigers racked up 273 of their 495 total yards on the ground, led by Adrian Soto's 198-yard rushing performance. FHSU led by 28 at halftime, 35-7, before the final margin settled at 21.
HAYS, KS
#Fhsu
Hays Post

🏐 FHSU volleyball holds off Jets in five

WICHITA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team outlasted Newman in five sets Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25), taking the second, third and fifth sets to secure its second conference victory of the season (23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13). The Tigers are now 8-5 on the year and 2-2 in league action, while Newman is now 5-5 overall and 1-3 in MIAA play.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ HHS girls' second at Buhler Invite, Dinkel wins individual title

BUHLER – The Hays High girls’ golf team shot a 338 and finished second at Saturday’s Buhler Invitational at the Hesston Municipal Golf Course. The Indians were five strokes behind first place Winfield. Goddard-Eisenhower placed third, 23 shots behind the Indians. The Indians place two in the top-ten and four...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Holmberg accounts for five TDs as Duke decks Kansas

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas for a 52-33 victory Saturday, its third straight win. The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏈Chiefs signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. Gordon’s agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City on Monday.
NFL
Hays Post

🏈 Sanders powers Oklahoma State past No. 25 Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night. Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

⚽ Three second half goals give Tiger men in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. - The 18th-ranked FHSU Men's Soccer team won 3-1 over 23rd-ranked Rogers State on Saturday (Sept. 25) in the GAC/MIAA opener. The game was scoreless after one half, but the Tigers came to life early in the second half scoring back-to-back goals only two minutes apart and added another for good measure with five minutes left in the match to extend their lead back to two.
CLAREMORE, OK
Hays Post

🏈 Chargers hand Chiefs second straight loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chargers had just turned the Kansas City Chiefs over for the fourth time Sunday. Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley was left with a crucial fourth-down call with less than a minute left in a tie game. Send out his kicker for a 48-yard field...
NFL
Hays Post

⚾ Heasley dazzles, bullpen struggles as Royals fall to Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday night. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two...
MLB
Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

