Stillwater High School Social Studies Teacher Rusty Atkins has been named the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) Classroom Teacher of the Year. Atkins was named as one of five NIEA Community Award Winners from across the country. “NIEA would like to acknowledge teachers, educators, parents, community members, and elders who work tirelessly to protect and serve Native students,” said the NIEA in its announcement of the winners. “It is our honor to recognize these individuals who have demonstrated leadership and service within their community.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO