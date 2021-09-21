Liberal Democrats force House to cut Israel defense funding from critical spending package

This week, a group of five Democrat lawmakers introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would abolish the U.S. Space Force after just two years in operation. The bill, titled the “No Militarization of Space Act” was introduced on Wednesday by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and was co-sponsored by Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI), Jesús García (D-IL), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Maxine Waters (D-CA). The bill has the stated purpose “to abolish the Space Force as an Armed Force.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO