Liberal Democrats force House to cut Israel defense funding from critical spending package
Opposition from liberal House Democrats forced party leaders to cancel $1 billion in funding for Israel's Iron Dome defense system. House Democrats plan to bring up a stopgap government funding bill on Tuesday that will include additional emergency funding for states and Afghan refugees. The measure was also slated to include $1 billion to replenish Israel's Iron Dome, which is the country's main air defense system against incoming rocket and missile attacks.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0