New Orleans, LA

One injured after fire breaks out at New Orleans's Superdome: Report

By Misty Severi
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roof of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, caught fire Tuesday afternoon, with one injury so far, according to reports. An employee was transported from the scene with minor burns, though that worker's condition is unknown. It is not clear what started the fire, but the blaze reportedly began in the gutter tab of the roof where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer. The fire, which began at approximately 12:30 p.m., was reportedly under control as of 1:20 p.m., according to Fox 8 .

www.washingtonexaminer.com

