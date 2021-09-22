Community Corner: Single Socks

Over the course of just three albums, Boy Scouts frontperson Taylor Vick has cemented her place as one of the most promising up-and-coming songwriters in the indie folk scene. Her upcoming release Wayfinder finds Vick and her subdued-but-refined backing band continuing to hone their sound, flaunting lush, full-fledged arrangements and sunkissed, nostalgic melodies. The record’s third single, “A Lot to Ask,” ruminates on the commingling of anxiety and community. It juxtaposes introverted neurosis with a warm, golden instrumental that feels like it emerged straight from the navy blue Pacific surf. “Hold my hand but I hate to ask / Who’s the one who makes you laugh? / We used to be good at doing that / Nothing’s funny in this aftermath,” Vick sings in her trademark bohemian lilt. Commanding but reflective, it’s one of the bounciest Boy Scouts tracks to date.

