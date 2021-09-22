CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Corner: Single Socks

By GMCR KURU 89.1 FM
gmcr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn todays Community Spotlight, Candice is joined by Jeff Goin who is here to talk about Single Socks. “ Single Socks is a Community Thrift Store dedicated to support anti- hunger projects.” Jeff will discuss the history and mission of Single Socks and much more. This week, Nan from Ramblin'...

Community Spotlight: Lotus Center

On todays Community Spotlight, host Candice Burke is joined by Jeff Goin, the founder of The Lotus Center. The Lotus Center is a “ non- profit community space for meditation, yoga and other moving arts.” Jeff will discuss its history, vision statement, current activities and much more. Listen below:
Boy Scouts Ruminate on Anxiety and Community on New Single “A Lot to Ask”

Over the course of just three albums, Boy Scouts frontperson Taylor Vick has cemented her place as one of the most promising up-and-coming songwriters in the indie folk scene. Her upcoming release Wayfinder finds Vick and her subdued-but-refined backing band continuing to hone their sound, flaunting lush, full-fledged arrangements and sunkissed, nostalgic melodies. The record’s third single, “A Lot to Ask,” ruminates on the commingling of anxiety and community. It juxtaposes introverted neurosis with a warm, golden instrumental that feels like it emerged straight from the navy blue Pacific surf. “Hold my hand but I hate to ask / Who’s the one who makes you laugh? / We used to be good at doing that / Nothing’s funny in this aftermath,” Vick sings in her trademark bohemian lilt. Commanding but reflective, it’s one of the bounciest Boy Scouts tracks to date.
Paul Mccartney
10 Of The Greatest Blues Guitar Tones Ever Recorded

What is it that makes great guitar tone? Gear, player or performance? Actually, it's all of those things and more. Tone is in the hands, but it’s also in the electric or acoustic guitar, the backline, the mic placement, the stage and the pedalboard. It’s within this strange brew that we find greatness, and the raw emotions of blues are positively brimming with it.
An unknown recording of John Lennon’s unreleased song may fetch $47,000

In what could best be termed a rare find, a 1970 audio recording of John Lennon singing a hitherto unpublished song during a visit to Denmark is all set to go under the hammer. It will be offered in Copenhagen on September 28, as per reports. The 33-minute recording is...
Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
The Truth Why Steven Van Zandt Quit The E Street Band

Rolling Stone published an exclusive excerpt from Steven Van Zandt’s new memoir, “Unrequited Infatuations: A Memoir”. He wrote about why he left the E Street Band in 1982 and his big return after almost two decades. He couldn’t help but express his regrets in leaving. “I liked being the underboss...
Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
Exclusive: E Street Band’s Stevie van Zandt Finally Explains His Hair Coverings in Terrific New Book

Tuesday is the official publication date of “Unrequited Infatuations,” the really great memoir from Steven van Zandt aka Little Steven, Miami Steve, Stevie, leader of the E Street Band among many other things. I’ve been a fan of Little Steven since he emerged as Bruce Springsteen’s musical director, all star guitarist, songwriter and producer of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes since the mid 70s. He’s also been a very astute political activist.
The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
The Glorious Corner

NILSSON MEMORIES — You read about the imminent release of Harry & Me! from David Roberts and Neil Watson –via This Day In Music Books– next month. We’ve read It and it’s a deep dive into the man, the memories and the significantly wonderful music he’s left us. And, for the 50th anniversary of his epic Nilsson Schmilsson album, it’s just the perfect accompaniment.
Recipe Corner

I love a really easy to make dessert, and this one definitely is! -Jenna Wood Lemonade Pie 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensedmilk¾ cup lemonade concentrate, thawed1 (8 oz.) Cool Whip, thawed1 graham cracker crust Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and lemonade concentrate until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. […]
Rolling Stones honour Charlie Watts’ memory at opening show of first tour without drummer

The Rolling Stones opened the first show of the much-delayed No Filter tour with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts.On Sunday (26 September) night, the band began their first tour without their drummer of nearly six decades, who died last month aged 80.During the show in St Louis, the show opened with an empty stage and solitary drumbeat, with photos of Watts flashing on the video board.After the second song — a rousing rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to the front of the stage....
As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
