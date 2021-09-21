Sirens: Wallet Stolen in Vehicle Prowl; Intoxicated Man Yells at Dollar Tree Customers; Man Harassed After Dropping Off Water at School; Walmart Employee Caught Shoplifting on the Job; Woman Conceals Merchandise in Purse; Wallet Stolen in Vehicle Prowl; I
Yelm police officers responded to a vehicle prowl and theft call on Monday, Sept. 13. According to a police report, a man drove to work with his girlfriend’s wallet in the glove box of his vehicle. While he was working, the wallet was reportedly stolen, in addition to some shoes...www.yelmonline.com
