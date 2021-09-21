CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

Sirens: Wallet Stolen in Vehicle Prowl; Intoxicated Man Yells at Dollar Tree Customers; Man Harassed After Dropping Off Water at School; Walmart Employee Caught Shoplifting on the Job; Woman Conceals Merchandise in Purse; Wallet Stolen in Vehicle Prowl; I

By Nisqually Valley News staff
Nisqually Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYelm police officers responded to a vehicle prowl and theft call on Monday, Sept. 13. According to a police report, a man drove to work with his girlfriend’s wallet in the glove box of his vehicle. While he was working, the wallet was reportedly stolen, in addition to some shoes...

www.yelmonline.com

Comments / 0

 

