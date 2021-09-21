CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 7 days ago
An evacuation order was issued late this afternoon for a rural area long the Minnesota-Iowa border in Mower County. The Sheriff's Office says deputies went door-to-door within a one-mile radius of a farm located at 70587 110th Street in rural Adams to evacuate residents because of a potential chemical release from a fire in a hog confinement barn. The affected area included portions of Mitchell County in Iowa.

KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Department Gives Back and Helps Two Locals in Need

In the past week, the Rochester, Minnesota Police Department has stepped up and given back to two locals in need. Shout out to the RPD for helping these two!. The first story is about a guy named Ralph who relied on his bike to get to and from work every day. Unfortunately, some terrible person stole Ralph's bike making it hard for him to go to work. When officers from the Community Action Team found out about Ralph's bike, they decided to help out and gift him a refurbished bike.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Injury Crash Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an injury crash that occurred this morning on the Winona exit interchange on I-90. A Minneapolis man was transported to the Winona hospital for treatment following the crash, which was reported around 6:45 AM. The State Patrol says the 24-year-old man was driving a car south on Highway 43 when he went across the I-90 bridge and lost control, causing the vehicle to go off the road at the T-intersection with the frontage road on the south side of the interchange.
WINONA, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Apartment Fire Quickly Contained by Sprinkler System

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is crediting an automatic sprinkler system for preventing a fire at a Rochester apartment building from spreading. The fire was reported at 3731 Technology Drive Northwest. A Fire Department news release says the initial call was made by the building’s alarm system and was followed by multiple 911 calls that confirmed flames and smoke were present. When firefighters arrived at the scene just before 2 PM they found smoke, fire, and water spray from the sprinkler system coming from a window on the fourth floor of the building.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

One Person Killed, Four Hurt In Andover Crash

Andover, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was killed and four others were injured in a traffic wreck in Andover Saturday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle around 10:00 am. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene....
ANDOVER, MN
KFIL Radio

Grand Meadow Woman Seriously Hurt In Friday Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash near Mankato Friday. The crash happened on Highway 14 around 5:45 pm. The State Patrol says 23-year-old Nakiya Smith was driving north on Blue Earth County Rd 86 when her car collided with a van that was eastbound on Highway 14.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
