Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

In the past week, the Rochester, Minnesota Police Department has stepped up and given back to two locals in need. Shout out to the RPD for helping these two!. The first story is about a guy named Ralph who relied on his bike to get to and from work every day. Unfortunately, some terrible person stole Ralph's bike making it hard for him to go to work. When officers from the Community Action Team found out about Ralph's bike, they decided to help out and gift him a refurbished bike.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO