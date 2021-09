Last January, a fat quarter fabric bundle was being advertised for sale from a place in Texas. It was a pre-order that wouldn’t be available until May (sigh). The fabric design was like brush strokes on fall-ish colors and I loved it. So did my sister. But it was expensive! We talked about going halfsies and she would take the certain colors that caught her eye, but what if they were the same ones I liked? Since I liked them all I got selfish and ordered it for me.

