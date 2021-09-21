McDonald Commentary: Pandemic Poses Sticky Questions of Mandates, Jobs and Public Health

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Before heading into a courtroom, arguments about mask mandates were being made outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Tuesday. “These kids belong to these parents not the government the constitution gives us the rights to make decisions for our children,” Pattie Cabrera said. Her students are graduates of Faith Christian Academy. (credit: CBS) Jefferson County Public Health officials are seeking a court order that would require Faith Christian Academy, Beth-Eden Baptist School and Augustine Classical Academy to comply with the public health orders. They were alerted by parents that the schools may not be following mandates almost as soon...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO