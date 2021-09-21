McDonald Commentary: Pandemic Poses Sticky Questions of Mandates, Jobs and Public Health
No doubt about it, we’re living through a confusing, uncertain and rancorous time — in large part because of the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to curtail its spread. Take, for example, the proposed vaccine mandates. Democrat President Joe Biden announced mandates requiring up to 100 million Americans to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. Republicans immediately screamed about unconstitutional federal intrusion and unlawful government overreach. Under the mandate, private companies employing 100 or more people must require workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. If they don’t, the companies will face hefty fines.www.yelmonline.com
