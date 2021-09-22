CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Analyst Rick Kamla Says He'd Pick Kevin Durant As His Superstar To Start A Franchise: "He's The Best Player On The Planet Right Now."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant is widely accepted as at least a top 3 player in the NBA currently, and there are many who have made the argument that he is in fact the best player in the NBA. Kevin Durant had an amazing bounceback season from his Achilles injury this year, and while he didn't end up winning a championship with the Brooklyn Nets, he did end up leading Team USA to the gold medal at the Olympics.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Antonio Daniels
Rolling Stone

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference

NBA press conferences can be a little dry, if not totally worthless when it comes to yielding anything resembling novel insight into how the players behind the microphone process the game. How does it feel to win such a close game over your most heated rival? It feels good. What was it like guarding LeBron James? It was difficult. What is the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs? We’re going to take things one game at a time. It’s fitting, then, that David Letterman, the late-night comedy icon known for his deadpan delivery, decided to make a cameo at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, posing...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Pick Which Player Would Be Benched Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, And Kevin Durant: "This Is Officially The Hardest Question I've Ever Been Asked"

For NBA fans, players will come and go, eras will change, dynasties will rise and fall. But the one thing that will never go away is debate culture. NBA fans love to talk amongst each other about anything and everything in the game. This culture is what makes NBA fans...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephon Marbury says he has 'never' seen anything like Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are in wonderland right now. They have arguably the best player in the world in Kevin Durant. They have arguably the best player at drawing fouls the game has ever seen in James Harden. They even have arguably the best player to ever handle the ball in Kyrie Irving. With these three leading the ship, it has attracted some of the game’s greats such as LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin to come to Brooklyn.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#The Brooklyn Nets#Team Usa
basketball-addict.com

Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.’s top 3 favorite players are Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Michael Porter Jr. has always looked up to Kevin Durant, admitting recently that he still has a lot to learn from him. However, there are two other NBA stars that the Denver Nuggets youngster really admires: Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Porter named the three as his favorite players […] The post Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.’s top 3 favorite players are Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

NBA MVP Odds: Where does Kevin Durant fit into the race?

Preseason NBA MVP odds can be tricky. Injuries, load management, trades, and everything in between can affect the race in unforeseen ways. This year’s NBA MVP odds have Luka Doncic positioned at the top, just above big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and, of course, Kevin Durant.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter On Kevin Durant: "Right Now, He's Ready To Take Over The League."

Kevin Durant is one of the top superstars in the NBA, and there are many people that believe he is the best player in the world. Kevin Durant's shot creation is elite, and he showed that he can still score as well as ever during both the regular season and the playoffs. Having the ability to score on every defender is extremely valuable. Durant's comeback from his injury has been spectacular, and he looks ready to dominate the league.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 NBA Players In Player Efficiency Rating: Michael Jordan Is The GOAT

PER (Player Efficiency Rating) is one of the most respected advanced stats that is used in the NBA. It basically includes all a player's contributions (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks) and subtracts negative contributions including turnovers, shots missed, and free throws missed. While there is more to the game than...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Zach LaVine Says Draymond Green Is The Best Teammate Ever: "Kevin Durant Was The Best Player On The Planet, But Draymond Was Very, Very Crucial In Us Winning That Gold Medal.”

Warriors star Draymond Green has been involved in a number of different controversies over the years. From his "groin kicking" incident to his falling out with Kevin Durant, Draymond seems like a rather complex character -- who manages to always stir up trouble. But, really, there's a whole other side...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy