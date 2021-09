Don’t be fooled by the name; Folly Farm is more than just a farm. Yes, you can feed lambs, baby goats and piglets in the Barn, but take time to hang out with sloths, giraffes and penguins in the zoo, too. A maze of play parks and fairground rides provides a rush of adrenaline for all ages. There are so many animals to meet and greet at Folly Farm that you’ll need a full day to cover it all. Here are the best places to stay nearby to make the most of your trip – all bookable on Culture Trip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO