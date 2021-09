As soon as the air turns crisp, we look forward to a new crop of apples. To savor the season, we celebrate the flavor of Fall with apple dumplings. There are many variations of this dessert from Bavaria to England, and while they all include apples and some kind of dough, the key difference is how they are cooked. The word dumpling in German means steamed, which is why their apple dumplings are boiled or steamed.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO