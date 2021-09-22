Marvel’s scripted and unscripted podcasts get Apple Podcasts channel

In October 2019, it was announced that Marvel would bring several podcasts exclusively to the SiriusXM and Pandora audio platforms, giving fans access to both scripted and unscripted content based on hit superheroes and the wider Marvel universe. Fast-forward nearly two years and SiriusXM is back with an update on this effort, noting that it now has a Marvel podcast channel on Apple Podcasts.

SiriusXM announced the expansion today, noting that Apple Podcasts users can now find the channel titled Marvel Podcasts Unlimited. This is a premium podcast channel that utilizes Apple’s relatively new podcast subscriptions feature; some of the content is available for free, but a subscription will unlock additional exclusives like the documentary series Marvel’s Declassified.

The Marvel channel is free, while the Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscription costs $3.99/month. Assuming you sign up, you’ll get early access to Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche, Marvel’s first podcast series in the Spanish language. Likewise, subscribers will get early access to the first two episodes of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, the second installment in the company’s Wastelanders series.

Other future Wastelanders installments, including the ones for Doom, Wolverine, and Black Widow, will also be available early to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscribers. SiriusXM and Marvel exclusive audio podcasts in the pipeline for future releases will also be available to these Apple Podcasts subscribers.

Apple Podcasts is the latest platform to get access to some exclusive and original Marvel podcasts, joining the likes of SiriusXM, Pandora, and the podcasting platform Stitcher. Other big podcast platforms will get access to the Marvel/SiriusXM content after they make their debuts for subscribers.