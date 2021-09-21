Expo East 2021 preview: Eat, drink and be merry (virtually)
Introducing the most sensitive, well-grounded palette in the biz, Adrienne Smith, doyenne of finished products in the food and beverage space at New Hope Network. She sits down with Co-Factor Todd Runestad and they drink 10—count ’em—shots ranging from traditional energy shots to immunity (of course), skin glow to liver health (we’ll need it after all these). Then they dig in on healthy snacks and wash it all down with functional beverages. The reception is open—join in!www.newhope.com
