A mere week into the COVID-19 pandemic, when we all thought we just had to stay indoors for two weeks and it would all go away, we were blessed by the celebs. From the comfort of their giant, beautiful homes, they gave us a message of hope to the tune of John Lennon’s Imagine. Together, we all got to imagine a world where there was no COVID-19 and we could just be free to continue starring in television and film.