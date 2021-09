Rabbi Nathan Weiner and Sam Warren are hosting a mobile Sukkah at the corner of Maple Ave & Westminster Ave in Merchantville on Thursday, September 23rd, from 7:00-7:30 p.m. After the success of last year's Sukkah Truck, Congregation Beth Tikvah is once again thrilled to be partnering with Burns Buick GMC for their Mobile Sukkah Year 2. Jews mark the fall harvest holiday of Sukkot by gathering annually in temporary huts called Sukkot and are commanded to fulfill the biblical obligation to sit in the Sukkah, and to wave four ancient species. We have innovated the ancient Jewish tradition of visiting a Sukkah while ensuring the safety of all participants. Each person/couple/family who stops by will have their own chance to sit in the Sukkah for a few moments and shake the lulav. Individually wrapped snacks will be given out. Masks are required and social distancing will be adhered to, along with special sanitizing procedures.

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO