WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has welcomed “Hyphenated” in exhibit at the Crossman Gallery now through Nov. 5. An opening reception will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building.