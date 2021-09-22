Hope JA Spaghetti Supper & Concert Raises Money for Scholarships

The Hope Junior Auxiliary (JA) held their Spaghetti Supper & Concert Fundraiser at the Hempstead Hall Amphitheater this evening. Weather concerns and social distancing needs prompted many to take advantage of the drive-thru line, but they were still able to enjoy the concert by livestream while eating their spaghetti suppers at home. Bitsy Carter and Jeff Smith delighted all with their dazzling vocals and impressive melodies. Around 600 tickets were sold and all of those proceeds will support local scholarships. JA member and publicist Holli Boyett shared with SWARK.Today the outcome of this year’s fundraiser. “This has been a great year for the spaghetti supper,” Boyett said. “We got a great response from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donated community items. We are looking at making a sizeable profit and 100 percent of that will go toward these local scholarships.”