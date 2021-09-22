CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Cover picture for the articleAfter confirming that QB Carson Wentz sprained both of his ankles, Colts HC Frank Reich said it was still too early to make a determination on his signal caller’s availability for Sunday’s game. “We’ll have to see as we go here,” Reich said, via The Herald Bulletin. “I obviously read...

