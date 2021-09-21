WATCH: Kirby Smart on George Pickens & more in Tuesday presser

How do you figure out how to develop players that are younger, as in we might need them in November or beyond?. “It’s a continuum. You play the guy that gives you the best opportunity to win the game. That’s what you do, right? Every decision we make is based on our opportunity to win the game. I don’t know that we look down the road. In practice we do, we say OK this guy’s really talented but he doesn’t know our system, offense or defense or special teams, but he’s talented. So we might put him in a position to get reps, and be a two and grow, and then ‘Hey we’re repping this game, let’s get him in there, let’s get him some experience. But we never put him in there before another guy gives us a better chance to win. Because one play can decide a game. The left tackle blocks the wrong guy and the quarterback gets hit from the blind side. I would never put somebody in there before they were the best guy to play the game. I don’t know if I’m answering your question.”