Things just got very interesting for the Chicago Bears going into their Week 3 battle with the Cleveland Browns. With Andy Dalton nursing a knee injury suffered in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the question on which quarterback head coach Matt Nagy would deploy as starter has now been answered. It will not be former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, but instead Justin Fields -- Nagy announced on Wednesday -- the rookie 11th overall pick whom many have been calling to see take the role of QB1 before now.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO