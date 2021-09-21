Building's potential demolition on Jasper city agenda
The potential demolition of the Stonewall Bar building in Jasper will be on the Jasper City Council agenda at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 meeting. According to a press release from Reclaim Community in Jasper, the Stonewall Bar building was assessed by engineers in June following a facade collapse in May. The building has been deemed safe for the bar to continue operating. Reclaim Community calls the building's issues cosmetic and in needs of improvement before they become a bigger issue.www.myradioworks.net
