KEARNEY – Twenty-seven middle and high school marching bands will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 62nd annual Band Day Parade. Back after a year off because of COVID-19, the parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the Museum of Nebraska Art at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO