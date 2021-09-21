CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Site Producer

WOOD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, West Michigan’s NBC affiliate, is looking for a Site Producer for woodtv.com and our various mobile platforms. We’re looking for an individual with strong news judgement who can stay calm under pressure and react quickly to breaking news. The ideal candidate can produce news stories quickly while meeting high editorial standards, craft engaging headlines and has a mobile-first mindset. A passion for writing and social media as well as an ability to adapt as digital technology advances are a must.

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Digital Distribution Producer

The Digital Distribution Producer is responsible for developing and implementing a plan to generate inbound traffic from external sources and communicate our brand identity. The producer is the primary advocate for growing and directing off-platform participation among the editorial group. This person must be highly motivated with an ability to focus and re-focus on a constantly changing target. The candidate should understand nuances in tone for different audiences and brand identities — sounding fun where able and respectful when required.
ECONOMY
WOOD

Digital Content Producer

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, West Michigan’s NBC affiliate, is looking for a Digital Content Producer for woodtv.com and our various mobile platforms. We’re looking for an individual with strong news judgment who can stay calm under pressure and react quickly to breaking news. The ideal candidate can produce news stories quickly while meeting high editorial standards, craft engaging headlines and has a mobile-first mindset. A passion for writing and social media as well as an ability to adapt as digital technology advances are a must.
JOBS
phillyfunguide.com

Producers' Forum: Wintopia

A box of tapes uncovered. A lifelong Utopian obsession. A daughter’s attempt to complete her father’s final film. Wintopia traces the enigmatic footsteps of renowned documentary filmmaker Peter Wintonick through the lens of his daughter, Mira, as she tries to decipher the map he has left behind. Reverberating with emotion and whimsy, the film guides us on a journey through possible worlds in pursuit of reconciliation, both between artist and family and between dreams and reality.
MOVIES
BevNET.com

Introducing: The Producer Mezcal

NEW YORK – The Producer Mezcal is excited to announce its launch in the US this month with two expressions, Ensamble ($46.99 SRP;40.2% ABV) and Tepeztate ($97.99 SRP; 40.2% ABV). Hailing from Oaxaca, Mexico, The Producer seeks to present a mezcal that speaks to patience, passion, and an appreciation for refinement. In conjunction with the launch, the brand will launch the Producer Series in partnership with Swizz Beatz, an annual series that highlights partnerships with influential artists committed to the same excellence as the mezcal.The Producer Ensamble and Tepeztate are now available at retailers in California, New York, Nevada, and Texas, and the team plans to add more wild agave selections like an Arroqueño in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Wordpress#Seo#Associated Press
ramblernewspapers.com

Texas Produces Most Wind Energy

“Meteoric” is one way to describe wind energy’s rise to the top of America’s renewable…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Graduate Conference Producer  Financial Media

If you are a driven and high achieving graduate, one of the UK’s biggest financial media companies is looking for a graduate conference producer to join their central London office. You will be working on the latest high-profile issues in the financial world, liaising closely with experts in the field...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Jobs
97.5 NOW FM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
beatportal.com

Producer Spotlight: Biesmans

Music, books, film — ‘80s nostalgia has been everywhere lately. But for producer/DJ Joris Biesmans, referencing ‘80s pop culture in his music is more than playing a trend, instead offering a return to the influences of his childhood. Born and raised in Belgium, Biesmans made his move to Berlin in...
MUSIC
WOOD

Grand Rapids native to compete on season 18 of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- 30 new bachelors are suiting up to find love on season 18 of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young! In preparation for the grand debut kicking off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, ABC revealed the handsome line-up of competitors headed to the Indian Wells to sweep the Bachelorette off her feet! One of these competitors just so happens to be a Grand Rapids native! Without further ado, meet Will ladies and gents!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Jesse Palmer to host season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There is a new Bachelor host in town, and he is no stranger to the franchise! Jesse Palmer is suiting up for season 26 of the hit dating series on ABC, and this time he is not in search of love. Instead, the former 2004 lead will step in to guide the latest Bachelor, who has not yet been named, on his quest to find a romantic partner.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New floral shop inclusive to people with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new pop-up floral shop has a very special mission. All in Bloom, started by Zoe Bruyn and Lisa Glover, is based in Grand Rapids. Bruyn and Glover are also the founders of Stir it Up Bakery, which is based in Hudsonville. Both businesses have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Mayor on what ArtPrize means for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As ArtPrize comes to a close and we prepare for Friday’s award show, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joined the WOOD TV8 Live Desk for a livestream to reflect on the much-needed breath of life ArtPrize 2021 has given the city. On Wednesday, Bliss joined...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Through adversity, massive BLM sculpture stands tall at ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize piece standing on Grand Rapids’ northwest side was created in 2020, when a lot was uncertain in the world because of COVID-19 and pushes for greater equality. Paul Hudacek’s ArtPrize entry was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Hudacek and his partner,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Executive Producer

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for an Executive Producer to join our news management team. You must have a strong understanding of what engages viewers on TV and digital platforms. You must be an enthusiastic leader who can work with a dedicated group of journalists devoted to producing unique and compelling local content. You will be expected to coach your team of producers to grow individually and to deliver the best product in the market. You must have strong decision-making skills, strong ethics, and an ability to execute the station’s breaking news, weather and investigative brand.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Film Producer (Advertising)

Our client is an integrated communications agency. They work with a broad spectrum of clients producing everything from social media or launch campaigns to DM and web build. They also provide very senior strategic planning for clients, to envision their future business, beyond just communications. THE ROLE. As the Film...
MOVIES
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy