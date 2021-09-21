Site Producer
REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, West Michigan’s NBC affiliate, is looking for a Site Producer for woodtv.com and our various mobile platforms. We’re looking for an individual with strong news judgement who can stay calm under pressure and react quickly to breaking news. The ideal candidate can produce news stories quickly while meeting high editorial standards, craft engaging headlines and has a mobile-first mindset. A passion for writing and social media as well as an ability to adapt as digital technology advances are a must.www.woodtv.com
