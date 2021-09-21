Site Producer

NEW YORK – The Producer Mezcal is excited to announce its launch in the US this month with two expressions, Ensamble ($46.99 SRP;40.2% ABV) and Tepeztate ($97.99 SRP; 40.2% ABV). Hailing from Oaxaca, Mexico, The Producer seeks to present a mezcal that speaks to patience, passion, and an appreciation for refinement. In conjunction with the launch, the brand will launch the Producer Series in partnership with Swizz Beatz, an annual series that highlights partnerships with influential artists committed to the same excellence as the mezcal.The Producer Ensamble and Tepeztate are now available at retailers in California, New York, Nevada, and Texas, and the team plans to add more wild agave selections like an Arroqueño in 2022.

