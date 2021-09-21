CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, TN

Early dismissal for students Thursday, Fair Day Friday

thunder1320.com
 9 days ago

Both Coffee County and Manchester City School systems want to remind parents that schools will dismiss early on Thursday and be closed altogether on Friday. Manchester City Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and parent-teacher conferences will be held in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Coffee County School system will dismiss at 2 p.m. Thursday for parent-teacher conferences. Both school systems will be closed for Fair Day on Friday.

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Coffee County, TN
Coffee County, TN
Education
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City Schools#Coffee County School
The Hill

North Korea conducts anti-aircraft missile test amid stalled talks with US

North Korean state media reported on Friday that the country had test-fired an anti-aircraft missile on Thursday amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Reuters reported. The weapons developer that test-fired the missile, the Academy of Defense Science, was reportedly determining the functionality of several elements of the missile,...
MILITARY
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy