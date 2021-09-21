Early dismissal for students Thursday, Fair Day Friday
Both Coffee County and Manchester City School systems want to remind parents that schools will dismiss early on Thursday and be closed altogether on Friday. Manchester City Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and parent-teacher conferences will be held in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Coffee County School system will dismiss at 2 p.m. Thursday for parent-teacher conferences. Both school systems will be closed for Fair Day on Friday.www.thunder1320.com
Comments / 0