PHOENIX — Two young children were in critical condition and a suspect was in custody Monday after being shot at a residence in south Phoenix, police said. Officers responded to a home near Seventh Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 a.m. and found the two children, who were both under the age of 10, Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said in a press conference.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO