The Lack Of Latinos In Media Could Affect How Others View Them, The Government Says
By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
7 days ago
PHOENIX — Latinos are perpetually absent in major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals — or lack thereof — could deeply impact how their fellow Americans view them, according to a government report released Tuesday. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office to...
WASHINGTON — Latinos hold just 12 percent of the jobs in American media, though they make up nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population and workforce, according to a new federal report highlighting how badly the nation’s largest minority group is underrepresented in industries producing news, movies, books and other communications.
National Hispanic Heritage Month begins each year on September 15th, and for many Latinos is both a celebration of identity and a reminder of a painful, long-standing truth: that the power of the community is incommensurate to its role in society. Last week, President Biden kicked off this year’s celebration by declaring that “Hispanic heritage is American heritage,” a statement which echoed the words of Lyndon Johnson, who created the annual observance in 1968 and described Hispanic heritage as “ours.” More than half a century later, it is worth considering why there continues to be such a disconnect between rhetoric and reality.
Latinos are perpetually absent in major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals — or lack thereof — could deeply impact how their fellow Americans view them, according to a government report released Tuesday. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office to investigate last October. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro D-Texas has made the inclusion of Latinos in media a principal issue, imploring Hollywood studio directors, journalism leaders and book publishers to include their perspectives. Castro says the lack of accurate representation, especially in Hollywood, means at the very best that Americans...
