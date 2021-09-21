CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c3roOXk00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 222,088 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,093 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,225 infections in Washington County, or 14,290 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Milwaukee area, however. There have been a total of 158 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, in line with 160 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, WI 14,290 19,225 158 212
2 Milwaukee County, WI 14,277 136,232 159 1,514
3 Waukesha County, WI 14,003 55,855 170 679
4 Ozaukee County, WI 12,206 10,776 126 111

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

