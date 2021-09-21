Struggling homeowners may evade foreclosure thanks to surging prices
As eviction and foreclosure bans expire, real estate experts don’t expect the housing market to suffer, according to a recent survey sponsored by Zillow. The forecast paints a relatively optimistic picture as home-value growth and the positive equity that comes with it is expected to empower many cost-burdened homeowners to sell their homes in a favorable market, rather than face involuntary foreclosure.www.inman.com
Comments / 0