Struggling homeowners may evade foreclosure thanks to surging prices

By Daniel Houston
Inman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs eviction and foreclosure bans expire, real estate experts don’t expect the housing market to suffer, according to a recent survey sponsored by Zillow. The forecast paints a relatively optimistic picture as home-value growth and the positive equity that comes with it is expected to empower many cost-burdened homeowners to sell their homes in a favorable market, rather than face involuntary foreclosure.

