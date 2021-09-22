Texas Rep. Matt Krause ramps up campaign for attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas — The race for Texas attorney general is heating up after embattled incumbent Ken Paxton got yet another Republican primary challenger last week. State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, is an ally and former legislative colleague of Paxton's. Krause is also a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. In an interview on Capital Tonight Tuesday, he said the race was missing a proven conservative without a cloud of controversy surrounding them.