Texas State

Texas Rep. Matt Krause ramps up campaign for attorney general

By Karina Kling
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The race for Texas attorney general is heating up after embattled incumbent Ken Paxton got yet another Republican primary challenger last week. State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, is an ally and former legislative colleague of Paxton's. Krause is also a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. In an interview on Capital Tonight Tuesday, he said the race was missing a proven conservative without a cloud of controversy surrounding them.

