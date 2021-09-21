Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an injury crash that occurred this morning on the Winona exit interchange on I-90. A Minneapolis man was transported to the Winona hospital for treatment following the crash, which was reported around 6:45 AM. The State Patrol says the 24-year-old man was driving a car south on Highway 43 when he went across the I-90 bridge and lost control, causing the vehicle to go off the road at the T-intersection with the frontage road on the south side of the interchange.

