A white, bright, shiny smile in no time with Power Swabs

Every day, and thousands of times a year in the US, a kid swallows a battery. In the last 20 years or so, this dangerous and sometimes fatal accident has actually become significantly more common in children, and severe injuries caused by button battery ingestion (BBI) have led to a marked increase in hospitalizations. Thankfully, in most such cases the item ends up passing harmlessly through the patient's digestive tract. However, even tiny batteries can cause tremendous damage if they get stuck in the esophagus. Young children up to six years of age are most at risk of BBI complications due to their...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO